Young man found dead in Victoria Square

A young foreign national was found dead in Victoria Square in central Athens on Saturday.



His body was found by a passer-by shortly after 1 a.m.



Police, who did not disclose any more information about the identity of the victim, said he had suffered stab wounds to the stomach area.



An investigation has been launched.



Meanwhile, police said that a 17-year-old boy for whom an amber alert had been issued when he went missing almost two weeks ago was found dead on Friday on the premises of the Papanikolaou hospital in Thessaloniki.



An initial coroner’s assessment said his death was not due to foul play.