Greek rail workers will be holding a series of stoppages on Monday and a 24-hour strike on Tuesday, protesting staff shortages and the government’s plans to privatize railway carriage maintenance firm Rosco.



According to an announcement by railway operator Trainose, workers will stage three three-hour stoppages on Monday, from 5 a.m to 8 a.m., 1 to 4 p.m., and 9 p.m. to midnight, while on Tuesday, there will be a 24-hour strike.



The action is expected to upset rail services across the country but also the metro’s link to Athens International Airport and the Proastiakos suburban railway.



Commuters can call the number 14511 for more information regarding services.