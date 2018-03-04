A spate of lawlessness in central Athens by self-styled anarchists, including acts of vandalism and arson, is being coordinated by jailed members of the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire guerrilla group, Kathimerini understands.

The string of attacks, which include two sprees by vandals smashing storefronts in central Athens last week, is being organized as a “show of power” by the guerrilla group whose members are in frequent contact with several anarchist groups on the outside, sources at the Citizens’ Protection Ministry believe.

In the majority of cases the perpetrators have declared that the attacks are expressions of solidarity with Constantinos Giagtzoglou, a 29-year-old being detained on charges of sending a letter bomb to former prime minister Lucas Papademos last year, leaving the former premier with serious injuries.

Giagtzoglou started a hunger strike early last week after being transferred from Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison to a penitentiary in Larissa, central Greece.

However, last Friday, the Justice Ministry said Giagtzoglou will be moved back to Korydallos as part of a mass exchange that will bring 27 inmates to the Attica penitentiary and move 52 to other jails. The 29-year-old, who is to be moved next month, has since called off his hunger strike.

Giagtzoglou appears to have close ties to the Conspiracy group members and, ahead of his arrest last October, had visited them frequently at Korydallos.

The jailed terror group suspects also have close ties with at least three anarchist groups, Kathimerini understands. Sources indicate that inmates spoke by cell phone with anarchists to organize the recent attacks and vandalism sprees.

Around 150 people from three different anarchist groups are believed to have taken part in recent attacks which have led to no arrests.

Last Friday, a prosecutor launched an investigation to determine who should be held responsible for the recent spike in attacks.

Meanwhile the Citizens’ Protection Ministry has assigned an additional 200 officers to patrol duty in the city center.