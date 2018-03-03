Probe launched into huge fire at Larissa tax office

The fire service in Larissa, central Greece, was this weekend investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out in the early hours of Saturday in a building housing the city’s main tax office, causing extensive damage but no injuries.

The blaze took several hours to extinguish and six fire engines remained on standby over the weekend in case it reignited.

The head of the tax office, Eleni Tziortziou, said the extent of the damage to the archives was not immediately clear but that “everything possible will be done” to replace what has been lost.