Truck drivers stage protest near Athens toll gates

Greek truck drivers staged a demonstration on Saturday at the Afidnes toll gates near Athens. Around 500 vehicles were parked along the side of the national highway by truck drivers who are complaining about the impact of the country’s financial crisis on their sector. The deregulation of their sector began at the onset of the crisis in 2010, with a liberalization of the licensing procedure as part of plans by creditors to open up closed professions, and culminated in the prohibition of trucks weighing in excess of 3.5 tons across the national road network. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]