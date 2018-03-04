MONDAY

Railway workers stage three work stoppages (5-8 a.m., 1-4 p.m., 9 p.m. - midnight). The Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and the metro line to Athens International Airport will also be affected.

Listed companies Jumbo and Perseus announce their financial results for October-December 2017.

TUESDAY

Railway workers stage a 24-hour strike. The Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and the metro line to Athens International Airport will also be affected.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Rhodes and Symi islands and on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the annexation of the Dodecanese.

WEDNESDAY

Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University hosts a conference titled “What Is Green Manufacturing: Opportunities, Challenges and Consequences on the Life of Citizens.” (Info: 239.402.3485, greenomedproject@gmail.com)

Listed company CPI holds its annual general meeting.

THURSDAY

Orange Grove – the international startup incubator in Athens initiated by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Greece – and the US Embassy in Athens co-host the startup pitching competition “The Squeeze” at 5-7 Vassileos Constantinou at 6 p.m. (Info: orangegrove-the-squeeze.eventbrite.com)

The Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (GSEVEE) launches its 2nd Athens International Meeting for small and medium-sized enterprises, titled “SMEs and Economic Democracy: Growth and Innovation Tools,” to Friday, at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: 210.380.0646, conference@imegsevee.gr)

The Ministry of National Defense begins a two-day event titled “Innovation Meets the Defense Industry,” at 1 Rigillis in Athens. To Friday. (Info: bit.ly/2BI5GtO)

The Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) holds its 1st Women & Business networking event at 4 Karagiorgi Servias in Athens, starting at 5.30 p.m. (Info: www.eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces its fourth quarter 2017 statistics on turnover in transport and in information and communication, and the findings of its manpower survey.

FRIDAY

The 8th Panorama of Entrepreneurship & Career Development opens at the Megaron Athens International Conference Center (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali). To Sunday. (Info: www.pan-orama.org/en)

The Economist Conferences organizes an event titled “A World in Transition: The New Jobs – The New Skills” at the Athens Concert Hall’s Dimitris Mitropoulos Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali). (Info: www.newskills2018.economist.com)

The 6th Smart Cities Conference & Expo takes place at the Dais Conference Center (151 Mesogeion, Paradisos Amaroussiou, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, kdrossou@boussias.com)

International furniture exhibition Furnidec opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: furnidecbusiness.helexpo.gr/en)

The European entrepreneurship conference Startup Europe Week Crete continues at Aghios Nikolaos, before moving to Iraklio on Saturday. (Info: youthentrepreneurs2015@gmail.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its Q4 2017 data on turnover in the accommodation and food service sector, its provisional export and import figures for January, and its February report on the consumer price index and road registrations.

SATURDAY

Food Expo Greece opens at the metropolitan Expo center next to Athens International Airport, along with the Oenotelia wine exhibition. To March 12. (Info: www.foodexpo.gr)

Drugs and pharmaceutical equipment exhibition Hellas Pharm opens at the Helexpo Center (39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens). To Sunday. (Info: www.hellaspharm.gr)

Expo Baby 2018 opens at the Ioannis Vellidis conference center in Thessaloniki. To Sunday. (Info: www.expobaby.gr)