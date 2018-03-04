The winning streak of Katerina Stefanidi came to an end in Birmingham, as the Olympic pole vault champion finished third at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday, to earn Greece’s sole medal in the event. Teenage sensation Emmanouil Karalis finished fifth in the men’s pole vault.



The World Indoor gold is the only one to elude Stefanidi, as the Outdoor World champion was third in the previous championship in 2016.



On Saturday she cleared 4.80 meters, trailing winner Sandi Morris who made 4.95 m. and Russian Anzhelika Sidorova who vaulted 4.90 m.



In the men’s event Karalis, a former world youth record holder, recorded a personal best of 5.80 m. in the final to finish fifth. At the age of just 18, he seems to have a really bright future. Fellow Greek Costas Filippidis ended up seventh with 5.70 m.