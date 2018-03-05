Egyptian man executed at Artemida

A 35-year-old Egyptian man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon at Artemida, eastern Attica, police reported.



The victim was found lying on the road close to the Artemida cemetery and was taken by an ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Five bullet casings were found that the site and transferred for examination at the Forensic Department of Hellenic Police.



The Egyptian had no criminal record and police has not yet established the reasons for his apparent murder.