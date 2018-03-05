Motorist dies in collision following police chase on national highway

Police early on Monday gave chase to a motorist driving in the wrong direction on the national highway linking Athens-Lamia, trying to corner the man who, however, lost control of his vehicle, and was killed in a crash.

The chase began when officers saw the motorist in the wrong lane of the motorway close to the Mikrothives junction near Volos.

The man drove through the toll gates at Pelasgia before continuing Athens-bound with several police patrol cars in his wake.

The chase ended at the Tragana toll gates where police had set up a blockade of patrol cars which the motorist ran into.

He was killed instantly in the crash while a truck driver who had been parked near the toll gates sustained minor injuries.

The motorist was not identified though, according to police, he is believed to have had psychological problems.