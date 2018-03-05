Notaries accuse Constantopoulou of harassing them over foreclosures

In a statement on Monday, the union representing notaries of Athens, Piraeus and the Aegean and Dodecanese islands accused Zoe Constantopoulou, former parliament speaker and leader of the far-left anti-bailout Sailing for Freedom party, of harassing them over property foreclosures.

The union accused Constantopoulou of "repeated violent verbal assaults" against Greek notaries that were aimed at "personal public relations and small party political gains."

Specifically, the statement accused the leftist politician of a barrage of "unacceptable attacks" on notary offices, of video-taping notaries against their will, aggressively ringing bells in their workplaces and falsely informing the public.

Members of the union voted 12 to 1 to issue a public condemnation of Constantopoulou's alleged behavior.

