Plan to activate electronic barriers on metro gathering pace

Transport authorities are moving forward with long-delayed activation of electronic barriers which started operating at Syntagma metro station in central Athens on Sunday with several more stations on the metro network to follow suit by March 15.

Barriers for disabled commuters will remain open until March 15.

Barriers at the metro's stations will be activated gradually and not at peak times, transport authority officials have said.

The stations Anthoupoli, Peristeri, Sepolia, Ilioupoli, Alimos, Argyroupoli, Elliniko, Agia Marina, Kerameikos, Holargos, Nomismatokopeio, Agia Paraskevi, Halandri, Tavros and Maroussi are to activate their electronic barriers on March 11.

The barriers at Agios Antonios, Agios Dimitrios, Aegaleo, Elaionas, Doukissis Plakentias and Syntagma have already been activated.

