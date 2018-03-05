WHAT’S ON |

 
Enrique Iglesias | Athens | May 10

Enrique Iglesias is on a European tour with his smash-hit album “Duele el Corazon” and will be making a stop in Athens. The Latin heartthrob will be playing at the indoor arena of the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday, May 10, starting at 9.30 p.m. Tickets cost 35-150 euros and there is a 5-euro discount for early bookings at www.viva.gr and tel 11876.

Olympic Stadium, Spyrou Loui Avenue,
Maroussi (Nerantziotissa stop)

