Kadebostany | Volos, Thessaloniki, Athens | March 15-17

Alternative indie Swiss pop sensations Kadebostany are coming to Greece for three dates as part of their tour promoting their latest album, “Monumental,” which includes the hit “Mind if I Stay.” The band will be appearing at Volos's Lab Art on Thursday, March 15, Thessaloniki's Fix Factory of Sound on Friday, March 16, and Athens's Fuzz Club on Saturday, March 17. Tickets are available at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.

Lab Art, Tsalapatas Museum,

Zachou Street, tel 2421.403.454;

Fix Factory of Sound, 15 26is Oktovriou,

tel 2310.500.670;

Fuzz Club, 1 Patriarchou Ioakeim,

Moschato, tel 210.345.0817