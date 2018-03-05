Evros River at risk of flooding in northern Greece

Civil protection authorities on Monday warned of flooding in areas around the Evros River on Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey, after the river swelled above danger levels at Pythio in Didymoteicho and Petalo on the Evros Delta, the region’s deputy governor, Dimitris Petrovic, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

He said authorities were keeping a close eye on inflows from the Ivaylovgrad Dam in Bulgaria, but are more concerned about the potential effects of melting ice and rain in that country and in Turkey.

In the meantime, local mayors and farmers have been warned to take precautions against the likelihood of flooding.



Beyond the risks to farmers and residents in the area, flooding along the Evros can also put migrants trying to cross into Europe at risk.