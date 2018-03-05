Names demanded as Novartis case task force meets

European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos filed a fresh request with Greece’s Supreme Court to reveal the names of the witnesses claiming that the former minister and another nine political officials received bribes from a Swiss drug firm.

Avramopoulos’s call for more transparency came as a special committee tasked with deciding whether the 10 politicians should be prosecuted over the allegations regarding Novartis’s practices in Greece from 2006 to 2015 convened for the first time in Parliament yesterday.

A similar request has also been made by former PASOK chief and ex-finance minister Evangelos Venizelos, whose name also appears in the prosecutor’s report that MPs will be assessing over the next month.