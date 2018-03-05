ATHEX: Bourse index drops below 800 pts

Most Greek stocks suffered another day of losses on Monday, mainly due to concerns about instability in Italy and complications related to the case of the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey. Against a backdrop of growth for most European markets, the local benchmark fell below the 800-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 794.51 points, shedding 2.29 percent from Friday’s 813.09 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.99 percent to 2,028.82 points.

The banks index gave up 2.93 percent, with National shrinking 3.73 percent, Eurobank dropping 3.72 percent, Alpha falling 2.63 percent and Piraeus slipping 1.26 percent.

Coca-Cola HBC and Sarantis were the only blue chips to head north, adding 1.12 percent and 0.35 percent respectively. Lamda Development surrendered 5.34 percent and Titan Cement decreased 3.92 percent.

In total 15 stocks recorded gains, 88 took losses and 15 stayed unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 55.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s 74.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index expanded 0.59 percent to 69.43 points.