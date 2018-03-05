PAOK docked three points for till roll on Olympiakos manager

PAOK has been deducted three points and will play the next two home games behind closed, as well as losing the game with Olympiakos 3-0 due to the till roll hurled from the stands that hit Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia on the face, forcing the match at Toumba to be called off on February 25.



The Thessaloniki club will appeal the decision, but now finds itself on 49 points five behind league leader AEK that is on 54, two ahead of Olympiakos (on 47) and three above Atromitos (on 46).



The stadium ban also means PAOK will host what may be the league’s decider against AEK on Sunday, March 11, behind closed doors.



In the game that brought the 24th round of the Super League to an end on Monday, Apollon Smyrni took a leap to safety beating Panetolikos 2-1 at home.



Meanwhile Panathinaikos forward Omri Altman suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament at the very end of the derby with Olympiakos on Sunday and will be out of action for the rest of the season. The Israeli player will be operated on Thursday.