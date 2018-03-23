Medieval Treasures | Thessaloniki | To April 15

“Treasures of the Middle Ages” acquaints visitors to the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki with some of the most valuable and representative items of the Warsaw State Archaeological Museum’s early medieval jewelry collection. The 445 exhibits, consisting of jewelry and elaborate fashion accessories grouped into 11 units determined by their nature and use, offer a comprehensive picture of the various decorative styles that prevailed between the 11th and 13th centuries in Poland and other parts of Central Europe, especially those inhabited by Slavic populations. The show runs through April 15. Opening hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs 4 euros.

Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou,

tel 2313.310.201, www.amth.gr