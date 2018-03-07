Money | Athens | To April 15

“Money: Tangible Symbols in Ancient Greece,” an exhibition taking place at the Museum of Cycladic Art in cooperation with the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection, starts with the simplest forms of coinage and takes visitors through the evolution of currency, while also shedding light on ancient Greek banking practices. The show brings together dozens of coins depicting notions such as wealth and victory, commodities, art and historical events along with other exhibits which provide both context and information on the role of money in the ancient world. Admission costs 7 euros and opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka,

tel 210.722.8321-3, www.cycladic.gr