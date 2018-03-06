US Ambassador stresses importance of ensuring Greece will exit crisis in 2018

The US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said yesterday that it was important “that this really is the year that Greece turns the page on the crisis period.”

In comments made during a press conference ahead of this year's Thessaloniki International Fair in September, when the US is to be the honored country, Pyatt highlighted two strategic objectives behind US participation in the TIF: “firstly to celebrate the very best in American technology, American innovation, American entrepreneurship... but also to get the message out to get the message out to the international audience that Greece is back, that Greece is open for business, that the economy has started to turn around, that there are real opportunities here in terms of American and international investment.”

“We are committed to making 2018 America’s year in Greece, and we want to ensure that this really is the year that Greece turns the page on the crisis period,” he said.

Pyatt said US President Donald Trump has committed to sending a "senior-level US delegation, a cabinet-level US delegation to the TIF and expressed an interest in underlining “the role of Thessaloniki not just as a key city in Greece but as a gateway to the wider region of the western Balkans and southeastern Europe.”