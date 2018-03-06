Golden Dawn MP verbally attacks Muslim lawmaker

Senior-ranking Golden Dawn member Ilias Kasidiaris verbally attacked a Muslim SYRIZA lawmaker on Tuesday during a closed session of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

According to reports, Kasidiaris demanded the removal of SYRIZA MP Mustafa Mustafa using “unacceptable” language.

New Democracy, SYRIZA and Democratic Alignment expressed their disgust at the incident and also condemned Kasidiaris for his behavior, which they said plays into the hands of Turkish propaganda regarding Greece’s Muslim community.

Kasidiaris reportedly said he was responding to recent comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who described the four Muslim lawmakers in the Greek Parliament as “our MPs.”