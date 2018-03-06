Angry taxi drivers target Uber workers in Athens

Taxi drivers surround a vehicle during a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber in Athens on Tuesday. They staged a walkout from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to protest the government’s failure to pass a bill restricting the operation of rival services. During the walkout, taxi drivers stopped several motorists perceived to be offering such services, kicking their cars and threatening them. Police later intervened and they dispersed. The head of the Greek union of taxi drivers, Thymios Lyberopoulos, urged the government to impose restrictions, saying that otherwise taxi drivers would "take the law into their hands." [Reuters]