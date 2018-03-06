Church charity joins forces with business leaders

In a bid to boost its charity work, the Church of Greece has broadened the activities of its humanitarian arm Apostoli by forging cooperations with major businesses, Archbishop Ieronymos revealed on Tuesday.

Unveiling the initiative, Ieronymos revealed that the heads of major enterprises such as Chipita, Eurobank, Piraeus Bank and Cosmote are to sit on a special committee that will provide advice to Apostoli free of charge.

Apostoli intensified its work during the economic and migration crises with soup kitchens for poor Greeks and refugees.

Ieronymos said the plan is to extend the charity’s work to offer education programs, with a focus on the arts, foreign languages and computer skills.