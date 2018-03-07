We have to be extremely careful when we attempt to draw conclusions about who would stand by Greece or Cyprus at a crucial moment.



We tend to celebrate when we hear that the navy of an allied country will stand up to the Turks if it has to, only to sink into disappointment when the expectation fails to materialize.



It has to be understood that our allies have their own interests and their own calculations. It is our own business to cautiously and pragmatically decode their intentions so as to avoid any fatal mistakes.