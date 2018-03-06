ATHEX: Index fails to retake 800 pts despite gains

There was something of a reaction on Tuesday at the Greek stock market to the recent selling spree, but the containment of gains during the closing auctions kept the benchmark below the 800-point mark for a second day in a row.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 799.20 points, adding 0.59 percent to Monday’s 794.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.63 percent to 2,041.62 points, while the mid-caps index contracted 0.05 percent.

Banks presented a mixed picture, with their index growing 0.23 percent. Alpha advanced 2.38 percent and Piraeus increased 1.27 percent, but Eurobank lost 1.46 percent and National gave up 2.51 percent.

Mytilineos posted notable growth (up 3.09 percent), along with Sarantis (2.80 percent), Hellenic Exchanges (2.48 percent) and Piraeus Port Authority (2.45 percent), although Aegean Air declined 1.11 percent.

In total 56 stocks reported gains, 49 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.1 million euros, up from Monday’s 55.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.19 percent to 69.37 points.