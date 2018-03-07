Suicide suspected after man killed by Athens metro train

Police believe the death of a man who fell onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train at the Dafni metro station in eastern Athens was a suicide.

Firefighters evacuated the station soon after the incident, which occurred at around 12.15 p.m., and retrieved the man’s body from beneath the train.

No details regarding the man’s identity have been made public, other than that he appears to have been a pensioner.

The incident has caused disruptions on the metro system.