Instances of violence and lawlessness at 16 Greek universities have sharply increased in recent years, reaching 53 in 2017, according to data compiled by the rector of the University of Macedonia, Achilleas Zapranis.

Incidents such as raids on university grounds by members of anti-establishment groups, drug dealing, attacks on students and even holding professors hostage have increased over the years, according to the academic’s research.

In total, 24 cases of crime and lawlessness were recorded at 16 Greek universities in 2015, Zapranis found.

In 2016, that number rose to 35, reaching 53 last year. The first two months of this year have seen four such incidents.

Of last year’s incidents, the majority – 35 – were recorded at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University.

Last month an Athens prosecutor ordered an inquiry into reports of an increase in lawlessness and violent conduct at Greek universities.