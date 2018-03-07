Con artist nabbed in Athens

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Athens on Wednesday on charges of swindling people with the promise that he could get them a job in the Greek civil service in exchange for money.



The suspect reportedly began his fraudulent activities in 2015 and was nabbed Wednesday by police after one of his victims paid him with marked bills.



The investigation has so far connected him to another two cases, which earned him a total profit of 14,000 euros. He appeared before an Athens prosecutor later in the day.