Pieria abusers unmasked

Police have released the identities and photos of the four men who were arrested last week in Pieria, northern Greece, over the repeated rape of a 16-year-old girl.



According to police, the girl, who is the daughter of one of the men, had been raped repeatedly since the age of 6.



Authorities say the act of publicizing the identities of people who have committed sexual crimes is aimed at protecting minors and vulnerable groups of society and demonstrating the state’s abhorrence of such crimes.