One dead after train strikes car near Florina

A 34-year-old man was killed and a second man injured on Wednesday when the car they had been traveling in collided with a train near Florina in northern Greece.

The train, which had been serving the Florina-Thessaloniki route, hit the car at around 10.15 a.m.

The 34-year-old had been in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to a statement released by the regional police department of Western Macedonia, which provided no details about the driver of the car.

