Ex-policeman tied to Zakynthos robbery

A former police officer was transferred to Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison from the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Wednesday after a council of misdemeanors court judges found him guilty of acting as a moral accomplice in a robbery.



The case relates to the theft of 550,000 euros from a local businessman in April last year for which a 29-year-old Albanian national was convicted and jailed.



The former officer, who was suspended from his job in January 2017, was placed under house arrest last week following his implication in the affair.



An investigation revealed that he had spoken by phone with the Albanian national several times ahead of the robbery and found his DNA in the getaway car.