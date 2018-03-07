Ancient mosaics found in Thessaloniki metro dig to be displayed

The impressive mosaic floors dating from the 4th and 5th centuries AD and featuring geometric designs that were found last week at the southern entrance of the Aghia Sofia metro station in Thessaloniki will be detached and preserved so that they can be put on display, Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) announced on Wednesday.



Moreover, an ancient underfloor heating system, which was unearthed in excellent condition in the same area, will also be detached so it can be showcased.



KAS will hold discussions with Attiko Metro, which is overseeing the construction of the Thessaloniki metro, to decide where the finds can be displayed inside the station.