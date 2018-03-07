MULTIMEDIA |

 
Protesters scuffle with police at rally against foreclosures

Demonstrators scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against foreclosures in Thessaloniki on Wednesday. Members of far-leftist groups also staged protests outside the office of notaries in Athens. Police fired tear gas during one of the Athens rallies after clashes broke out. Three people – two men and a woman – sustained minor injuries during the altercations in the capital. In a statement later in the day, the far-left anti-bailout party Popular Unity, whose members had joined the rally, decried the authorities for "unprovoked violence." [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

