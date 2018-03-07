ATHEX: Muted trade points to lack of direction

Greek stocks saw another day of lackluster trade on Wednesday even though the vast majority of foreign markets registered gains. The benchmark remained below the 800-point mark for a third consecutive session, with a clear split between banking and non-banking blue chips, which headed in opposite directions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 798.41 points, shedding 0.10 percent from Tuesday’s 799.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.37 percent to 2,049.27 points, while the mid-caps index contracted 1.33 percent.

The banks index conceded 0.63 percent, with Piraeus giving up 0.86 percent, Alpha dropping 0.74 percent, Eurobank slipping 0.68 percent and National conceding 0.22 percent.



Viohalco underperformed, sliding 4.78 percent, as Jumbo rose 2.76 percent, OPAP gaming company grew 2.41 percent and Coca-Cola HBC added 1.52 percent.

In total 42 stocks posted gains, 61 endured losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 70.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.94 percent to 68.72 points.