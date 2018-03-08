Greek fish farming is about to enter a new era as the winning bidder for the takeover of local companies Selonda and Nireus is set to be announced on Thursday or Friday.

Representatives of the four systemic banks that control the two overindebted firms met yesterday and have chosen one of the two offers: According to sources from the two fish farming companies up for sale, Amerra Capital Management’s offer has been picked, while that from Diorasis will be rejected.

Given that both Selonda and Nireus are listed in the local stock market, a bourse filing is expected soon.

The stakes to be sold are 79.61 percent of Selonda and 74.98 percent of Nireus.