Tsipras uses olive branch to send message of peace to Turkey

During a speech about growth and the challenges faced by small businesses on Thursday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought to underline the broader symbolism of an olive branch presented to him by the president of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (GSEVEE) Giorgos Kavvathas.

Kavvathas stressed the importance of cooperation if Greece is to emerge from the crisis "and give hope to the next generation."

Tsipras, for his part, sought to deliver a message further afield, at a time of concern about the fate of two Greek soldiers being detained by Turkish authorities after they crossed the border accidentally last week.

"Let us hope that this olive branch has a broader symbolism in these crucial days," he said.

"Let it symbolize peace, coordination and cooperation both as regards the social forces on the domestic level but also all the parties that make up the fragile neighborhood in southeastern Europe," he said, in a clear nod to Turkey.

