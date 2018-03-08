Greece plans 12-month T-bill issue soon, first since crisis, finmin source says

Greece is planning to issue a one-year treasury bill in the coming days, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday, its first such issue in about eight years.

"We are looking at issuing a 12-month T-bill in the next days," said the official, who declined to be named. "We would like to fill the yield curve with a one-year maturity."

It would be the first such T-bill issue since 2010, when the country's debt crisis started, the official said, without disclosing how much Athens plans to raise.

Greece sold debt to private investors for the first time in three years in July via a new five-year bond. It subsequently issued a seven-year bond last month.

Its debt agency recently sold three-month and six-month treasury bills at a slightly higher yields compared to previous sales.

[Reuters]

