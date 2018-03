Karromato, a Czech marionette company that is renowned for its vintage puppets and old-school narrative, is in Athens for three shows at the Mairivi Theater with the entertaining and humorous production “Wooden Circus.” Shows start at 8 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon on Sunday, and tickets cost 10 euros.

Mairivi Theater, 4 Sachtouri & Sarri,

Psyrri, tel 210.522.181