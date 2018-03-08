Irish Music & Film | Athens | March 13

Acclaimed filmmaker Pat Collins's Oscar-nominated “Song of Granite” is a tribute to legendary Irish folk singer Joe Heaney, focusing on his turbulent life and haunted, elegiac music. The film will be premiering in Athens at the Trianon cinema on Tuesday, March 13, at 9.30 p.m. and will be preceded by a concert with local band Solastas showcasing the beauty of the sean-nos genre. Admission costs 10 euros and covers both events. Reservations are recommended. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & 101 Patission,

tel 210.821.5469