Elderly motorist causes highway mayhem in northern Greece

Traffic police set up roadblocks on the Thessaloniki-Nea Moudania highway in northern Greece in an effort to stop an 80-year-old motorist who was driving against the traffic for a distance of 40 kilometers on Wednesday night.

The man reportedly told police he did not realize he was going in the wrong direction. The driver was finally immobilized after crashing into a highway divider.

No one was injured in the incident.

He was initially arrested, but a prosecutor later ordered his release.