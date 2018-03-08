Electronic ticket system goes into effect on suburban railway on Monday

The electronic ticketing system that is already in operation on the Athens metro and ISAP electric railway will extend on Monday to cover the Proastiakos suburban railway as well, operator Trainose has announced.

Passengers of the suburban railway, which connects the city center and Piraeus to Athens International Airport, among other destinations including Halkida and Kiato near Corinth, will be able to purchase their tickets at all Proastiakos stations, as well as metro and ISAP stations.

Electronic tickets and cards can also be charged with metro and ISAP fares so that commuters coming in from distant suburbs do not need a different ticket to use the downtown subway system.