Dutch Embassy boosts female entrepreneurship

TAGS: Business, Society, Innovation

The Netherlands Embassy in Greece was late Thursday holding its quarterly pitching competition in which startups can win up to 15,000 euros.

Thursday’s event, dubbed “The Squeeze,” featured eight female pitchers and four expert women judges, in honor of International Women’s Day.

The competition, held at the Orange Grove, the embassy’s startup incubator in central Athens, was organized with the support of the US Embassy in Athens. It was attended by Dutch Ambassador Caspar Veldkamp and his US counterpart Geoffrey Pyatt.

