Impressive 3rd century mosaics go on display for first time

A Nereid – one of the daughters of the ancient sea god Nereus – is one of the many ancient Greek mythological figures depicted in a series of impressive mosaics that were found in excellent condition in the so-called Mansion of Alexander at Amyntaio in Florina, northern Greece, which was discovered last summer. The mosaics will be presented Friday for the first time at a conference at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University. The luxurious private villa complex dates to the 3rd century AD and comprises 96 spaces in which archaeologists found scores of sculptures and artworks.

