ATHEX: Stocks rise on low turnover

The absence of sellers during Thursday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue resulted in strong gains for the majority of stocks on particularly low trading volume. The buying interest is associated with the state’s plans for a 12- month treasury bill issue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 812.53 points, adding 1.77 percent to Wednesday’s 798.41 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.92 percent to 2,088.61 points.

The banks index improved 2.01 percent, with Eurobank jumping 3.54 percent, National growing 2.65 percent, Alpha rising 1.44 percent and Piraeus increasing 0.58 percent.

The day’s biggest winners also included Viohalco (up 4.87 percent), Jumbo (4.43 percent), Sarantis (3.16 percent) and Lamda Development (3.05 percent). Motor Oil was the only blue chip to go down (1.31 percent).

In total 78 stocks reported gains, 28 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last eight sessions, amounting to just 38.7 million euros, against Wednesday’s 55.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.80 percent to 68.17 points.