Fire guts parked tour bus near Thessaloniki

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that gutted a tour bus in Neo Rysio, near Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The bus was parked in the lot of a gas station when the fire broke out Friday morning.

The fire brigade was sent to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reports of injuries.

