Fire guts parked tour bus near Thessaloniki
Online
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that gutted a tour bus in Neo Rysio, near Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that gutted a tour bus in Neo Rysio, near Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
The bus was parked in the lot of a gas station when the fire broke out Friday morning.
The fire brigade was sent to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze.
There were no reports of injuries.