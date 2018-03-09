Former officer in custody after wife is fatally shot during argument
A former police officer is in custody after police say he shot and killed his 55-year-old wife during an argument at their home on the Ionian island of Corfu.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday in the area of Lefkimmi, on the island’s southeastern coast.
The shooter, believed to be around 60 years old, turned himself in to the local police station after the incident.