Greece to auction 625 mln euros of 12-month T-bills on March 14

TAGS: Finance

Greece will sell 625 million euros ($769.06 million)of 12-month treasury bills on March 14, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

It would be the first such T-bill issue since the country’s debt crisis broke out in 2010.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be March 16. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30 percent of the auctioned amount until March 15, PDMA said. [Reuters]

