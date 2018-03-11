Zalman Shklyar | Athens | To March 15

Moscow-based street photographer Zalman Shklyar presents “Color Rendering,” a collection of candid shots meant to portray the ephemeral quality of life in the city, at the Blank Wall Gallery in Kypseli. The show runs through Thursday, March 15, and opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 4.30 to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blank Wall Gallery, 55 Fokionos Negri,

Kypseli, tel 211.405.2138, www.blankwallgallery.com