Greece's biggest wine show, Oenorama, is an annual event which first launched in 1994 and has welcomed thousands of visitors looking to explore wines from the increasingly popular local industry, classic terroirs and new global forces. The event takes place at the Zappeion Hall in central Athens and opening hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission costs 12 euros and all visitors must register in advance at www.oenorama.com.