KinderDocs | Athens | March 11

The KinderDocs initiative is camping out at the Benaki Museum on Sunday, March 11, and showing two documentaries from the Netherlands (in Dutch with Greek subtitles): Daan Bol's 25-minute “Rocknrollers,” about a successful teen psychedelic rock band whose survival is put at stake when one member starts suffering from depression and bulimia; and “The Girl of 672K” (18 minutes) by Mirjam Marks, about a 15-year-old girl trying to navigate the tricky world of social media after becoming an Instagram sensation. The screenings start at noon and admission costs 6 euros (3 euros for children). The films are rated 11+.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,

Tavros, tel 210.345.3111